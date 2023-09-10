Nora Fatehi extends heartfelt condolences to Morocco's earthquake victims

Nora Fatehi has expressed her heartfelt condolences to the victims of the devastating earthquake that has ravaged Morocco.
Hailing from Moroccan descent, the renowned bollywood actress and dancer sent prayers to the affected people.
"The news today of the earthquake in Morocco is extremely devastating," the actress wrote on her Instagram story. "I’m just seeing the impact it has left on so many cities and many lives have been lost".
Nora who performed at the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar conveyed her sympathies for the earthquake victims.
"My heart goes out to everyone right now! I’m praying for everyone’s safety! This is so scary", the dancer penned.
"I thank God that our friends and families are safe! My condolences to anyone who has lost a loved one!" Nora concluded.
As per reports, more than 1,300 people have lost their lives as a powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck Marrakesh, Morocco on Friday, triggering chaos as multiple videos circulating on social media showed collapsing buildings and debris.
