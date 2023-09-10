Ashley Hinshaw shades Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis for Danny Masterson support letters

Topher Grace’s wife, Ashley Hinshaw, sided with the victims of sexual abuse after That ’70s Show alum Danny Masterson was issued a prison sentence for rape.

Hinshaw took to her Instagram Story after news came to light to send support to the victims.

“To every rape victim that is that is retraumatized by witnessing society debate and focus their attention on what is going to happen to the RAPIST … I see you,” the About Cherry star, 34, wrote over a photo of trees via her Instagram Story Friday.

The statement comes after it was revealed that Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis wrote in support of Masterson, requesting the judge for leniency when making the decision. Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, who also starred on the show wrote letters.

Along with Kutcher and Kunis, Grace was Masterson’s co-star over the course of eight years for the popular CBS sitcom.

“As a friend, Danny has been nothing but a positive influence on me,” Kutcher, 45, wrote in his note, adding that Masterson was a “role model.”

Meanwhile, Kunis dubbed Masterson as an “amazing friend” in her letter and like an “older brother figure” to her.

Meanwhile, Grace, 45, has not yet made a statement on the matter.

Masterson, 47, has been issued a prison sentence of 30 years on two counts of rape, which occurred back in 2003. He was found guilty during a retrial after the first trial resulted in a hung jury in November 2022.

Chrissie Carnell Bixler, one of the three women who accused Masterson of assault and has identified herself after being anonymous during the trial, slammed Kutcher and Kunis via her Instagram Stories, via Page Six.

The actress thanked Hinshaw for her words, “Topher is a lucky and deserving man.”