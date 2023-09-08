Vanessa Hudgens shares major update about her upcoming wedding to Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens has recently shared details about her wedding to fiance Cole Tucker.



Speaking to PEOPLE magazine, the High School Musical alum, who is busy filming her latest Caliwater campaign, said, “It's wild. It's crazy, the industry of weddings.”

Vanessa revealed that planning for the upcoming event as a bride “has been kind of mind-blowing”.

“My best friend is getting married as well,” disclosed the actress.

Vanessa stated, “And she's going through it and I was just like, ‘My God, dresses are so expensive.’ It's nuts.”

The actress is managing both wedding and her Caliwater business and at times, she mentioned that the couple would “crossover” in the case of summer Caliwater flavour, Pineapple.

“We had a couple of flavours in the works and my fiance has a pineapple tattooed on him, and he loves pineapple,” she told the outlet.

Vanessa remarked, “End of summer, I was like, 'I want another naturally sweet flavour in our roundup,' and it helps that my fiance loves pineapple.”

“Cole was stoked about it. But it's really amazing and it's also naturally sweetened, so it's not high in sugar. It's really, really refreshing, and I am so excited to put it in an ice-cube tray and freeze it,” she added.