Meghan Markle's 'Suits' lover Patrick J takes thinly-veiled dig at Prince Harry amid rift rumours

Meghan Markle’s former "Suits" co-star Patrick J. Adams has seemingly taken a thinly-veiled swipe at Prince Harry and shared an unseen dance video of the Duchess on the eve of Queen Elizabeth II's first death anniversary.

Meghan's onscreen love interest Adams, who has changed his Instagram bio, shared Meghan's happy moments on Thursday and wrote: "The guy from that show you’re watching on that app because that girl married that prince."

Adams, who always voiced support for the Duchess amid criticism sparked reactions with his words, with one writing "some well-deserved credit to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry."



Adams post sparked reactions from fans, with some thinking that "he [Adams] tried to show the people that Meghan was happier before her marriage to Harry."



Adams, who played the role of Meghan's husband in the hit series, also uploaded Meghan's unseen dance clip to his Instagram Stories highlights reel.

in the video, Harry's wife is seen dancing to a reggae song at an undisclosed bar, showing the free-spirited future royal raving to the track “Heads High” by Mr. Vegas.



The video comes to public eye soon after Harry landed in the UK to attend a charity event on the eve of his grandmother's death anniversary.

Adams’ wife and “Pretty Little Liars” star Troian Bellisario and “Suits” cast member Rick Hoffman can also be seen grooving and shaking alongside Meghan Markle in the new much-liked video.



