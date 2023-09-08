Kourtney Kardashian Barker gets candid about fetal surgery: ‘Very scared’

Kourtney Kardashian Barker extends her resting period after a recent medical complication in which her unborn baby needed a surgery.

A source tells People magazine that the Lemme founder, 44, “was very scared after finding out that her baby needed a surgery.”

“She didn’t want to talk about what was going on. She is doing okay now,” the insider added. “She is still resting at home with Travis.”

The Kardashian star husband, 47, had to rush to the hospital because of “an urgent family matter” that he and Kourtney explained on social media on Wednesday.

The expecting mother posted a black-and-white image of their hands clasped alongside the caption, “I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life.”

“I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this,” she continued.

“As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear,” she shared.

“I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

The POOSH founder concluded, “Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”

The Blink-182 drummer also shared a tweet about the situation, writing, “God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well.”

“I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday,” he concluded.