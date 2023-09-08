Has Katie Price compromised on her parenting?

Katie Price may have the potential to let down her ex-husband Peter Andre by sharing photos of her daughter Princess holding a shot glass, even though Princess is underage for consuming alcohol.

The 45-year-old reality star posted pictures of herself with the teenager during a night out, where Princess was seen holding a shot glass filled with pink liquid. It remains unclear whether the liquid contained alcohol.

These images were shared on social media, depicting Katie, her on/off fiancé Carl Woods, and a group of friends dining at a restaurant where drinks were being served.

Katie showcased a shot glass filled with pink liquid for the camera, while Princess was shown clinking hers with another person at the table. It's worth noting that it's illegal to sell alcohol to or purchase it for individuals under 18 years old, and underage drinking in licensed establishments like pubs or restaurants is prohibited.

However, a 16 or 17-year-old can have beer, wine, or cider with a meal if accompanied by an adult, but they cannot buy these beverages themselves.

A source told The Sun: 'Peter won't have been happy to see Princess out with her mum holding a shot glass.

'Even if it wasn't alcohol, it's not the best look for a sixteen year old, especially one in the public eye.'

It comes after Princess revealed what she plans to do for a career after sharing she 'didn't pass all' of her GCSE exams.

The daughter of Katie Price and Peter Andre, 16, live-streamed herself finding out that she had passed three out of seven of her GCSEs earlier this month.