Saoirse Ronan confesses she has ‘childlike’ temper tantrums

Saoirse Ronan recently confessed she has “childlike” temper tantrums, reveals she often takes out her anger on inanimate objects when goes into fit of rage.



In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar magazine for October issue, Saoirse said, “I’ve punched pillows, I’ve kicked bushes. Very childlike.”

“I would say that’s very juvenile – though I haven’t got super-angry in a while, which is quite an achievement for me,” continued the actress.

Elsewhere in the interview, she also talked about her connection to the heritage value, stating, “Think of Sinéad [O’Connor], of Sharon [Horgan], everyone who was around in the Seventies, Eighties and Nineties, who just moved away from the template that had been set.”

“There’s been a lot to overcome for all women, but I think in a country like Ireland, where there was such ownership over us in every sense – physically, emotionally, spiritually, financially – how unbelievably brave. What incredible stock to come from? I don’t take that for granted at all,” explained the Foe actress.

Sharing her experiences on movie set, Saoirse also pointed out she was treated as a fallen woman on a set.

“As an actor, if you've worked your way up and had quite a well-rounded experience, you'll have played minor roles and played leads. You'll have been treated really well, you'll have been treated like a fallen woman,” remarked the actress.

Saoirse added, “You'll have been used, you'll have been taken care of. I think there's a real humility that comes with that.”