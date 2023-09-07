Charlie Puth’s ready to ‘marry’ Girlfriend Brooke Sansone, 'she said yes'

Charlie Puth and his Girlfriend Brooke Sansone are engaged and ready to marry.



The 31-year-old singer of Attention revealed in a heartfelt Instagram post on Thursday that he had proposed to his “best friend” in New York City.

“I flew to New York to ask my best friend to marry me, and she said yes,” Puth, captioned a series of his and Sansone’s pictures while celebrating at Lucali in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn.

“I am the happiest, best version of myself and it is all because of you Brookie. I love you endlessly forever and ever and ever.”

Sansone's engagement ring was clearly seen on her left hand in the first picture from the adorable carousel of photos, which showed Puth and Sansone taking a selfie while holding glasses of white wine.

In the following image, Puth provided a close-up of the teardrop-shaped ring, capturing Sansome's hand as she grabbed for a piece of pepperoni pizza.

And in the last picture, the two appeared to be having a Lady and the Tramp moment as they shared a slice of pizza while smiling broadly.

Following the happy announcement, the musician's famous friends were eager to send their congratulations to him and Sansone. John Legend said in the comments section, "Congratulations!! "

