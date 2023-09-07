Kelly Osbourne speaks candidly about the challenges of being a new mom

Kelly Osbourne gets candid about the challenges of being a new mother.



In an exclusive interview with E! News, the reality star, who shares her first child with Slipknot musician Sid Wilson in late 2022, reflected on her experience of motherhood.

“I'm a mom now, I love it,” she told the outlet.

Kelly continued, “It's the best thing that has ever happened to me. It’s scary because you don’t want to make a mistake.”

However, Kelly admitted that there few little things that one can only learn after becoming a mother.

“It's all these little tiny things and these mistakes that you ultimately make because you can't learn unless you make a mistake,” revealed Kelly.

She remarked, “It's just unfortunate that you have to do it with a baby.”

Kelly also shared that her mother Sharon Osbourne asked her to take time out for herself, but she can’t do without her baby.



“I try and do it, and the next thing I know, I'm sneaking out the back door to go home to be with my baby,” she added.

Meanwhile, Kelly comments about her baby came after her family announced that the second season of The Osbournes podcast will begin from September 12.