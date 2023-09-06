Queen Elizabeth: 'Enormous' loss continues to be felt one year later

The royal family has faced great change since Queen Elizabeth's death

With Queen Elizabeth II’s first death anniversary on the horizon, the royal family continues to feel her absence as a palace aide dished out on how things changed since her death.

A former palace aide told People about how life has looked like a year into the queen’s monarch saying that her absence continues to be there

"When [the royals] walk into a room, I'm sure they expect [the Queen] to be there. Balmoral was her favorite place in the world, and now will be the time that they reflect on her loss."

The source reflected over the queen’s presence, stating that her 70-year reign brought stability to the idea of a monarchy, which has since been shaky for the younger generation after King Charles’ reign.

"That will be a challenge," royal biographer Robert Hardman said about continuing the monarchy.



Furthermore, the source shared that "there is an enormous loss" that is felt on a personal and professional front which has been apparent in tensions between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with the royal family.

However, the source added that the monarch, helmed by King Charles, has been carrying on the Queen's work fairly well.

"[The Queen] played a very important part in all of their lives. But I'm impressed at how smoothly things are moving forward given all the little hiccups that there are in the background."