Kareena Kapoor gets ‘angry’ to known for ‘playing Poo and Geet’

Kareena Kapoor has shown her versatility with the course of her career but it really irritates the actress when fans only remember her for roles like Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham or Geet in Jab We Met.

The Ra One star while interacting at the trailer launch of her upcoming movie Janne Jaan on Tuesday, talked about the roles she has played during her whole career.

“As an actor, you want to try and do something different every time. For me, it is difficult because I’ve been known for playing Poo and Geet... This thing has been fixed in people’s minds. So, that has been a conscious effort that now I want to do different things...,” the actor noted.

The mother-of-two went on to say, “They don’t think of the films that I’ve done in the past such as Dev, Chameli, and others. But I’m going to keep trying to do different things. I know that they will keep coming back to Poo and Geet.”

The actress, 42, quoted Vishal Bhardwaj 2006’ critically-acclaimed film Omkara as an example as the shift of her career.

“I’ve done quite a few intense roles but you all remember only Poo and Geet. I feel very angry about it. Like, Omkara was also intense,” she remembered about working in Bhardwaj's commendable adaptation of the Shakespearean tragedy Othello.

In addition to that, the 3 Idiots actress talked about her debut in upcoming movie, “I am more nervous than I was 20 years ago for the first time. Watching the promo so closely on TV screens, people would be watching me so closely on their phones. We have all worked very hard. Every actor says that but Sujoy has made a fantastic film. We have been trying to work together for over a decade,” she said.

Beside Kareena Kapoor, Janne Jaan also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The movie will premiere on Netflix on September 21.