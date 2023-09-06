Miley Cyrus shares insight into ‘real friendship’ with Ariana Grande

Miley Cyrus reflected on a flirty moment she shared with her longtime pal Ariana Grande in her TikTok series, Used To Be Young, which was inspired by her latest single.

In part 34 of the video series, the Hannah Montana alum, 30, looked back on her 2015 cover performance of Crowded House’s 1986 classic, Don’t Dream It’s Over, with Grande as part of her Backyard Sessions.

The two were dressed in animal onesies whilst they sang with the live band. Commenting on the video clip playfully, Cyrus said, “This is as serious as it can be — me and Ariana Grande in onesies performing in the backyard.”

In the throwback video, Cyrus is seen asking Grande about her animal onesie which caused her to miss one of her singing cues, but the two laughed it off.

“I was flirting with her and she was a little scared,” Cyrus recalled. “We were having fun!”



On their friendship, the Flowers singer added, “Ariana’s a real friend. There’s never been a time where I’ve asked her to do something that was important to me that she didn’t come through. And same thing for me with her.”

Following the TikTok video, the Wicked star reposted the video onto her own Instagram Story and called Cyrus “my sweet.”

She wrote atop the IG Story, “Love you always @mileycyrus. we #usedtobeyoung !!!!”

Following their 2015 collab, the two musicians have collaborated several times more. They reunited at Grande’s 2017 One Love Manchester benefit concert.

Moreover, linked up once more in 2019 for the collaborative single Don't Call Me Angel with Lana Del Rey, which appeared in the Charlie’s Angels remake released the same year.