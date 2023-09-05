Bill Maher lashes out at Hollywood writers’ ongoing strike: ‘people are being hurt’

Bill Maher has recently been lashed out at the ongoing Writers Guild of America’s strike.



“They’re asking for a lot of things that are, like, kooky,” said the 67-year-old in the latest episode of Jim Gaffigan’s Club Random podcast.

Maher explained what he found “objectionable” about the philosophy of the strike is it seems to be, “they have really morphed a long way from 2007’s strike, where they kind of believe that you’re owed a living as a writer, and you’re not. This is show business. This is the make-or-miss league”.

While discussing about both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA’s demands, Maher stated, “I’m not saying they don’t have points. There should be recalibration and I think everybody else knows that.”

During the interview, Maher claimed that the broadcast late night hosts (such as Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers) wouldn’t ever cross the picket line.

“Those guys don’t have takes. I have takes. I have a take on things. What they do is say exactly what a liberal audience wants them to say about that,” he remarked.

Maher added, “The strike is a perfect example — those guys would never go back. This strike could go on ‘til the 24th century they would stay out.”

“I feel for my writers. I love my writers. I’m one of my writers. But there’s a big other side to it. And a lot of people are being hurt besides them — a lot of people who don’t make as much money as them in this bipartisan world we have where you’re just in one camp or the other, there’s no in between,” he concluded.