Eddie Murphy’s ‘Candy Cane Lane’: Comedian to fight Mystical creatures in Christmas movie

Comedian to fight Mystical creatures in Christmas movie

Eddie Murphy’s Christmas movie Candy Cane Lane has been announced by Prime Video, starring Tracee Ellis Ross along the comedian, exclusively releasing on the streaming platform on Dec 1.



The Reginald Hudlin-directed film Candy Cane Lane centres on Chris, played by Murphy, who is driven to triumph in his neighbourhood's yearly competition for the best Christmas decorations.

The entire town is plunged into chaos as he performs a spell bringing to life the 12 Days of Christmas after unwittingly making a pact with an elf (Jillian Bell) to increase his chances of winning.

Then, Chris must fight supernatural creatures in order to save Christmas for his family and neighbourhood.

Kelly Younger, who wrote the screenplay, was inspired by his memories growing up on Candy Cane Lane in El Segundo.

Carol, Chris's wife, is portrayed by Ross. Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Nancy Lenehan, Ken Marino, Nick Offerman, Robin Thede, Chris Redd, Genneya Walton, Madison Thomas, D.C. Young Fly, and Thaddeus J. Mixson also appear in the film.

Candy Cane Lane is Murphy’s first-ever holiday film.

Alongside Jonah Hill, Lauren London, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, he recently participated in the comedic movies "Coming 2 America," a sequel to the cherished comedy classic "Coming to America," and the Netflix original "You People."

