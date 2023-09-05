Vicky Kaushal reveals why he fell in love with Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif married in an extravagant ceremony on December 9, 2021 in Rajasthan

Vicky Kaushal recently revealed an endearing quality of his now-wife Katrina Kaif which made him fell in love with her.

In an interview with Nikhil Taneja, the Sardar Udham actor admits he never fell in love with the B-town diva because of her star status or popularity but Katrina's compassion for people around her.

The actor shared, "Those factors were never the reason why I fell in love with her. Why I fell in love with her is because when I got to know the human part of her, the person she is, I was just fully in love. I knew that I would love to have her as my life companion."

"She is very compassionate towards the people around her and the environment, which for me is the biggest turn-on, always," Vicky stated.

During the same interview, Vicky also candidly shared his initial feelings when Katrina started giving him attention and said that he felt 'odd'.

He also praised his wife, calling her 'a phenomenon'.

The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor revealed, "First, I used to feel odd getting attention from her. I used to be like ‘Heh? Are you okay?’ Not that I wasn't giving a lot of attention, it was mutual. For me also, being from the outside and not knowing her as a human being, she was a phenomenon. She still is. It’s just that the human side also added."

Bollywood's most-loved couple, Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in a private ceremony on December 9, 2021 in Rajasthan.