Prince Harry angers Meghan Markle with his latest move?

There are speculations and rumours that Prince Harry has angered his wife Meghan Markle by attending Inter Miami vs Los Angeles Football Club match this weekend alongside David Beckham.



Harry's wife Meghan and David's sweetheart Victoria's absence at the game also sparked reactions from fans, with some claiming the two women decided not to attend to avoid any awkward run ins following months of speculation that they have fallen out.

However, some believe that Meghan was unhappy with Harry's move to attend the game that's why she did not accompany her husband to the star-studded event.

The Duchess, according to royal biographer Tom Bower, did not want competition in the media from Victoria and David, alleging that the former Suits star did not like the footballer's friendship with Harry's elder brother Prince William.



Harry, as seen in viral photos and videos, walked straight past Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz before watching Los Angeles Football Club lose 3-1 to Messi's side Inter Miami at the BMO Stadium.



The Duke passed straight by the celebrity couple, who did not meet his gaze despite the commotion. However, it is not clear if the three stars saw one another, the footage has fuelled speculation of an ongoing feud between the Beckhams and the Sussexes.

Singing sensation Selena Gomez was also photographed enjoying the match at the stadium, alongside David Beckham's son Brookline and his wife Nicola Peltz.

The Sussexes allegedly had a suspicion that the Beckhams leaked stories about Meghan's help from Victoria to the press - a claim the former Spice Girl denied and left David reportedly feeling 'absolutely bloody furious'.



The spat between the Sussexes and the Beckhams dates back to 2018 - the year Meghan and Harry tied the knot, with the row heightened when the royal couple allegedly accused Victoria and David of leaking stories about them to the press.

