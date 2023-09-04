Joey King marries Director Steven Piet

Joey King is now finally married to Steven Piet.



According to a source who spoke to PEOPLE, the Bullet Train actress, 24, and her director husband, 32, were joined in marriage on Saturday in Spain by their closest relatives and friends.

King posted a cute carousel of images of herself cuddling up to Piet in Portugal earlier this week. "Love is cool! Love is grand," she captioned the pictures. "Love is kissing in front of the Fonte dos Amores and having too many caipirinhas together.”

When Piet helmed two episodes of her Hulu miniseries The Act in 2019, the couple first got to know one another.

In March of last year, King posted pictures from the desert proposal along with an announcement of their engagement, describing it as "a real dream."

"I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can't help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy," King wrote in the caption.

"I never knew that a person's presence and heart could feel like a real home. I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you."

She added, "The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive.”

The filmmaker shared more details about the couple's beautiful moment on his Instagram, "The weather was less than perfect. Cold. Windy. Perfectly imperfect to ask my best friend to spend a lifetime together."

"A lifetime of incredibly safe and vulnerable conversations. Holding hands on silent cab rides home, exhausted from great food and red wine. And oh, the laughter. The uncontrollable laughter."

"You've unlocked a dimension of love in me that I never knew existed," he added.



