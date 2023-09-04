Kristin Chenoweth ties knot with musician Josh Bryant

Kristin Chenoweth on Saturday in Dallas got married to musician Josh Bryant.



The bride chose a pink floor-length Pamella Roland gown with a big bow in the back for the ceremony. She changed for the reception into a pink party dress by Roland, complete with a big bow in the front, and pink Nike sneakers.

“Simple and elegant. I never thought I’d get married, so I went very nontraditional with the gown. I love it,” Chenoweth told People of her color choice.

During the reception, guests were reportedly served unique drinks, including one called the "Wicked Margarita," which was a nod to Chenoweth's lead role as Glinda the Good Witch in the Broadway smash musical Wicked.

According to reports, Chenoweth and Bryant first spoke when attending a wedding for her niece in 2016 where Bryant's band, Backroad Anthem, played. Two years later, during her nephew's wedding, his band also played.

“We had become friends by this time, and that’s when he came on strong,” Chenoweth told People magazine. “Josh asked me where I was going to be playing next, and it was North Carolina. I said, ‘I’m busy. I don’t have time, da, da, da.’ And he shows up to the concert and that was it for me.”

The lovebirds got their eyes set on one another in October 2021. They live in both New York and Nashville.