Kate, William to send Prince George to boarding to upkeep 'normal' brand

Royals fans have indulged in the possibility of Prince George going to a boarding school in the near future.



In July, it was suggested that the oldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton might consider sending him off to an all-boys school as he approaches his teenage years.

George, 10, currently attends Lambrook School alongside sister Princess Charlotte and brother Prince Louis.

Kate and William took the future King on a tour to Eton College, a boarding school in Windsor, ahead of a potential admission.

Royal expert Jennie Bond shared it would be "sad" to watch the senior royals "send their children away to boarding school," in an interview with Ok! Magazine.

She went on to herald the couple's parenting style, describing it as "hands-on."

George's admission to Eton College will be in line with the Family's long-lived tradition.

Prince William and Harry boarded in the same institute.

Calling the phenomena of boarding schools "very common" in the UK, Reddit users reflected on the impending future step.

"Is this more common in Britain, to send kids away? I would be so sad to only have my children in my life full time for 12 years," quizzed one.

"Keeping him home would be denying him a fundamental experience common to most of the young men who will make up his peer group," another user responded, "making him seem more sheltered/coddled than he already will. Which is especially pointless if the reason would be to make the Waleses seem more 'normal.'"

"He'll likely attend Eton, although this is close to the Windsor castle estate where the family currently live. They may break tradition and only send him as a day student," suggested a third.