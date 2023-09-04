Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas 'keeping door open' to reconcile amid separation

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have been married for four years

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are looking to end things on good terms.

It was reported earlier today that the couple was heading for a divorce after four years of marriage over “serious problems.”

However, fans are skeptical about the credibility of the news, owing to the Game of Thrones actress’s recent appearance at the Jonas Brothers’ New York show last month.

Body language expert Judi James has stepped in to break down signs of tension between Turner and Jonas during their last public appearance.

Speaking to the Mirror, she claimed the couple looked more like "friends" in the photos that surfaced only weeks before reports they had called time on their relationship.

"If this were a signal of devotion she might look him in the eyes as she kissed it to add a flirty, romantic message to the gesture, but by looking away she seems to have put a different and meaningful spin on the ritual," Judi explained. "It could easily be taken for a kiss goodbye."

"If the rumors are true and they are parting, their body language here would suggest they’re intent on maintaining a civilized, intelligent relationship and maybe even keeping the door open for a possible reunion should life decisions and circumstances change,” James added.

After fans noticed the Sucker singer looking gloomy during some of his recent performances and his wedding ring notably absent from his finger, the rest was taken care of by TMZ.

Sources told the outlet, the singer is “on the cusp” of filing for divorce, noting the pair have been separated for the last six months on Saturday.