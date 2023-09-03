Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in love as couple display PDA at Beyonce concert

File Footage





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have dispelled rumours of a potential divorce after a video emerged of the two having the time of their lives at a Beyonce concert.

As per a video shared on Twitter, a fan caught the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in an intimate moment in which they could be seen dancing joyously as Beyonce belted out the lyrics to Love On Top.

While the couple appeared the time of their life, Meghan lovingly wrapped her around Prince Harry who returned the gesture with a tender hug of his own.

The Duke of Sussex seemed to enjoy the outing as he was smiling ear-to-ear with Meghan, who was ecstatic while her mother Doria Ragland danced to the upbeat music.

Their appearance comes after reports claimed that there was trouble brewing in their marriage.

After Meghan made multiple appearances without her engagement ring and Prince Harry spending time away from their marital home, rumours began swirling over a possible divorce.

However, it later emerged that the Duchess of Sussex sent the $200,000 sparkler to a jeweler to get it fixed while the Duke of Sussex was away strictly for business.