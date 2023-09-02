Calvin Harris and Vick Hope spotted at friend's late-night London wedding

Calvin Harris and fiancée Vick Hope revel in romantic wedding season.

Calvin Harris and his fiancée, Vick Hope, graced the wedding of their friend Milo Mitchum on a Friday night.

The engaged couple enjoyed a glamorous night out at the afterparty hosted at London's esteemed Bardo restaurant, setting the stage for their own impending nuptials.

Calvin for the special occasion, donning beige chinos paired with a sleek black silk shirt. Notably, he chose to keep things comfortable with a pair of trainers.

Vick made a striking fashion statement in a vibrant co-ord ensemble, featuring a stunning maxi skirt and a chic crop top.

This outfit harked back to the same eye-catching attire she sported when she and Calvin made their romance public in May 2022.

The wedding festivities hosted by Milo also boasted the presence of renowned DJs Vernon Kay and Pete Tong.

In a recent interview featured in the September issue, Vick discussed her pre-wedding beauty regimen as she prepares for her impending nuptials.

She shared her steadfast devotion to a favorite skincare brand, ensuring she looks her radiant best leading up to the big day.



