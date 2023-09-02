Calvin Harris and Vick Hope spotted at friend's late-night London wedding

Calvin Harris and his fiancée, Vick Hope, graced the wedding of their friend Milo Mitchum on a Friday night.
The engaged couple enjoyed a glamorous night out at the afterparty hosted at London's esteemed Bardo restaurant, setting the stage for their own impending nuptials.
Calvin for the special occasion, donning beige chinos paired with a sleek black silk shirt. Notably, he chose to keep things comfortable with a pair of trainers.
Vick made a striking fashion statement in a vibrant co-ord ensemble, featuring a stunning maxi skirt and a chic crop top.
This outfit harked back to the same eye-catching attire she sported when she and Calvin made their romance public in May 2022.
The wedding festivities hosted by Milo also boasted the presence of renowned DJs Vernon Kay and Pete Tong.
In a recent interview featured in the September issue, Vick discussed her pre-wedding beauty regimen as she prepares for her impending nuptials.
She shared her steadfast devotion to a favorite skincare brand, ensuring she looks her radiant best leading up to the big day.
Prince William and Kate Middleton are worried about Prince Harry's next move amid his upcoming UK trip
Royal fans mocked Harry for his sad appearance at the music concert, saying he was not full of himself
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's marriage lasted almost a year
Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun worked together for 16 years but are now on the verge of parting ways
The duo featured as siblings in the show
Zendaya posts her childhood photo as she shares her thoughts on social media