Zendaya pens a heartwarming note for all her fans and friends on turning 27: Photo

Zendaya has recently penned a heartfelt note for her fans and friends on her 27th birthday.



On Saturday, the Euphoria actress took to Instagram and posted a childhood photo where she could be seen smiling ear to ear.

Along with a photo, Zendaya expressed her profound appreciation for all the “love” she had received on her big day.

In the caption, the Dune star wrote, “Every year I grow I’m reminded of how precious this life is, thank you all for helping me fill it up with so much love.”

“Your kind words and constant support means everything to me. Thank you so so much and here’s to 27,” she added.

In no time, the post had garnered more than 1.7 million likes while her fans dropped lovely wishes in the comments section.



One remarked, “Happiest birthday zendaya!!!! glad to call you my role model. Wishing you the best in all you do!”

“Words can’t explain how much I appreciate you for everything you do,” commented another.

Meanwhile, the Crowded Room actress’ boyfriend Tom Holland also showered her with sweet wishes on her birthday.

Tom shared an unseen photo of Zendaya dressed in full snorkelling gear, giving a thumbs-up to the camera on his Instagram Story.

He captioned it, “My birthday girl,” adding a heart-eyes emoji.

For the unversed, Tom and Zendaya started dating around 2017 but they confirmed their relationship in 2021.