ATC grants bail to Imaan Mazari in terror case

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court in Islamabad Saturday granted bail to human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari in a terror case registered against her at the Barakahu police station in the federal capital.
The decision was announced by ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain during which he granted bail to the detained lawyer against a surety bond of Rs10,000.
More to follow...
