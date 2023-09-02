ATC grants bail to Imaan Mazari in terror case

Police officials presents arrested lawyer and human rights activist Imaan Mazari-Hazir (C) before a court in Islamabad on August 20, 2023. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court in Islamabad Saturday granted bail to human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari in a terror case registered against her at the Barakahu police station in the federal capital.

The decision was announced by ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain during which he granted bail to the detained lawyer against a surety bond of Rs10,000.

More to follow...