Kanye West, Bianca Censori reminding fans of Kim Kardashian's past with stunts in Italy

Kanye West, Bianca Censori reminding fans of Kim Kardashian's past

Kanye West's 'wife' Bianca Censori is seemingly following in the rapper's ex-wife Kim Kardashian's footsteps to become famous, teasing the reality star with her stunts.

Bianca left fans in awe as she put her killer curves on display in low-cut slip dress while enjoying barefoot shopping spree in Italy with West a day before indecent exposure scandal that set the internet ablaze.



The 46-year-old rapper's new partner appeared in transparent body-fitting white slip maxi outfit. Meanwhile, the Strong hitmaker bundled up in an all-black look and kept his face shielded for the outing.

The couple have already drawn the ire of locals with her very revealing outfits. They were barefoot as they strolled the streets of Italy during the outing.

Kim Kardashian, American television personality and entrepreneur, garnered international fame for her personal life, much of which was chronicled on the popular reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians (2007–21).

She also attracted massive praise for her fashion sense and sizzling photos and videos that kept her fans on their toes. Kanye West's new muse is seemingly also doing the same to rise to fame.