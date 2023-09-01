Prince William, Harry's rift reaches a point of no return after Meghan's attack on Kate

Prince Harry and his elder brother Prince William's feud has grown deeper in recent months, and experts believe it's beyond repair.

William and Harry, along with their wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, have worsened their relationship and their rift reached a point of no return, according to an expert.

"The trouble is once things are said they can't be taken back and people have been hurt." Princess Diana’s best friend Paul Burrell told The Mirror.



The former butler believes Harry and Meghan’s attacks on Kate have crossed the line for the future king.

"I think William, is hurt because his wife has been criticised when she is above that, she's never put a foot wrong," adds Burrell.

“tittle tattle” over Kate making Meghan cry about bridesmaids' dresses days before her wedding feels like a "betrayal" and was the "last straw" for William who could have forgiven Harry accusing him of squabbles and physical fights.



"Because, yes, he can have a fight with his brother and break a dog bowl, that's what boys do, rough and tumble. But do not criticise Kate, who has sacrificed everything for this role, to bring us an heir and to give him a queen," Burrell says.

"And I think William doesn't have a voice to support his wife. And Harry knows that. And so this barbed criticism, heading towards Kate couldn't be defended. And so it remains in the air as a truth. The Royals do not like private, intimate knowledge being revealed and dirty laundry being washed in public, they don't appreciate that," according to Burrell.

The rift does not seem to be mended because "too much has been said. They live in different worlds now pursuing different dreams and different ideals," claimed Burrell.

