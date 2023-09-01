Gwyneth Paltrow weighs in on keeping her hair ‘grey’: Here’s why

Gwyneth Paltrow has recently decided to keep her hair “grey” while speaking to her fans on social media.



The actress shared her response after answering questions from her fans on Instagram Story.

“Are you growing in to your natural grey hair? Which is beautiful btw,” questioned one fan.

To this, Paltrow polled her fans to see if she should “go grey” or “stay blonde” explaining she intentionally let her locks turned into their natural silver colour because of her “lazy routine” over the summer.

The actress stated, “I don't know, I've just been lazy over the summer. Do you guys think I should go grey or keep my highlights?”

Back in July, speaking to British Vogue, Paltrow reflected on accepting “ageing” at 50.

The actress said, “As women, we want to be healthy, we want to be ageing.”

“This idea that we're supposed to be frozen in time is so weird,” she continued.

Sharing her thoughts on double standards in the industry, Paltrow added, “It's handsome to go grey (as a man), but for women it's like, ‘What do you plan to do about your wrinkles and your ageing skin?’”