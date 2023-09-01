Prince William, Kate Middleton anticipate Prince Harry's 'ruthless' attack

Prince William and Kate Middleton have reportedly anticipated another attack from Prince Harry

Prince William and Kate Middleton have reportedly been anxious that Prince Harry would 'betray' the royal family sooner than later.

A friend of the Prince and Princess of Wales shared that the Duke of Sussex's UK appearance for a charity event on the eve of Queen Elizabeth II's first death anniversary could potentially be a problem.

The couple believes that his presence may overshadow the major event and a possible outburst is all that it will take for the public to be distracted..

"Harry is going to want people to watch the show," a source told The Daily Beast.

"Of course that makes them nervous because William has seen how ruthless Harry has been about betraying his family to promote his projects so far.

"They just won’t want the dignity of the day to be overshadowed by another outburst."

Following his UK appearance, the Duke of Sussex is set to travel to Germany for the Invictus Games, which as per a pal of King Charles has left the monarch immensely proud.

They said: "Charles was always incredibly proud of Harry for setting up Invictus, and remains so.

"I actually think he will love the new show if he gets a chance to watch any of it.

"The idea that Harry has used the series to attack Charles is a total exaggeration; he hasn’t."