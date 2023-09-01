Meghan Trainor convinces her brother Ryan Trainor to get Botox

Meghan Trainor and Ryan Trainor are now officially referred to as "Botox Bros!"

“Friends and family, I got Botox,” Ryan, 33, says on a recent episode of their Workin’ On It podcast, released Aug. 24.

“Woooooo” Meghan’s husband Daryl Sabara shrieks when he listens to the news.

“Friends and family, I did it, there’s nothing I can’t do” Meghan, 29, responds. “Example A, I got Ryan to get Botox.”

Ryan elaborates on his choice to proceed with the injections in the episode. He claims that it took place after he relocated to Los Angeles, where he currently resides with their other brother Justin Trainor, 27, as well as Meghan, her husband, and their two children.

“This is me now, dude, LA lifestyle, LA life, 30-plus you start jabbing your head,” Ryan says.

During the consultation, the plastic surgeon informed him about the sun damage on his face and provided him with sunscreen to prevent further damage.

“You can’t really do much about these lines that he’s already created on his face,” Meghan said. “But we can pause them here.”

Meghan confidently stated that she has been getting her injections from the same well-known doctor in Beverly Hills, nicknamed "Dr. B", for the past couple of years. She firmly believes that Botox is a blessing because it serves as a clear indication that she is still aging and has not yet passed the threshold of old age.

“I just want to freeze myself right here, I want to look like this forever,” she says.

“But I don’t need Botox as much as they say,” Meghan adds. “Mine lasts so long, it’s great. And I think yours will too,” she tells her brother.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, Meghan's perioral dermatitis, a rash that frequently resembles tiny, red, acne-like outbreaks, was also alleviated by the injections.

Sabara comments to his wife, "Your skin looks flawless."

Although Meghan and Ryan share positive experiences with Botox, they acknowledge the difficulty of the decision and that it may not be for everyone.

“Beauty is pain and it was very painful,” Ryan says. “I have a newfound respect for anyone that goes through this just to, you know, better themselves. It hurts. It’s many, many bee stings. I was unprepared for how many. I was like ‘Oh it’s probably like two shots.’”

“It was a lot of jabs,” he continues. “I would have been like ‘I don’t want that many jabs’ and she would have been like ‘Oh OK,’ and probably done it anyway. But thank you very much Meghan, you just want me to be better and I’m very blessed to have you in my life.”