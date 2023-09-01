Prince Harry loses his Princess Diana style 'shine' in 'pursuit of vengeance'

File Footage





Prince Harry has lost his mother Princess Diana's 'shine' after being crazed in his "pursuit of vengeance" against the royal family.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield told Daily Star that the Duke of Sussex’s relentless chase for "revenge and a paycheck" has put in a damper on the memory of his late" mother’s 26th death anniversary.

"I think that Harry’s pursuit of vengeance has taken the shine away from Princess Diana’s legacy because people want to see similarities in Harry and Diana’s actions, and I don’t think they are the same," she said.

Drawing a comparison of Princess Diana and Prince Harry’s ethics when exposing the royal family’s secrets, Schofield noted that the late royal spoke her truth but did not want financial gain from it unlike her youngest son.

"Princess Diana secretly contributed to a book as a chess piece to force a separation. She was not paid for her contribution. Prince Harry threw several members, including his brother, under the bus in 'Spare' for financial gain," she said.

"Princess Diana spoke to Martin Bashir because she had been lied to about her safety. She was scared. Harry and Meghan Markle talked to Oprah because they wanted the world to know 'their truth.'"