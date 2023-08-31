Celine Dion’s sister shares the singer is fighting tooth and nail to ‘recover’ from rare disease

Celine Dion’s sister Claudette has recently shared major update about singer’s health amid stiff person syndrome battle.



In a new interview with HELLO! Canada, Claudette revealed that the singer’s family are there to “alleviate her pain” but Celine is fighting tooth and nail to get better from this incurable disease.

The singer-songwriter previously disclosed with her fans that she’s being diagnosed with the rare neurological disease in December 2022 and therefore, she cancelled her world tour.

Claudette told the outlet, “Celine is doing everything to recover. She's a strong woman.”

It is pertinent to mention that there is no specific treatment to cure this syndrome but there are a few that can slow down the progression.

Explaining about the symptoms, Claudette mentioned, “It's an illness we know so little about. There are spasms – they're impossible to control.”

“There's little we can do to support her, to alleviate her pain,” remarked the 74-year-old.

Celine’s sister further stated, “We're crossing our fingers that researchers will find a remedy for this awful illness.”

Meanwhile, Celine’s ardent fans have been supportive of their favourite singer after she disclosed about her diagnosis and cancellation of her show back in May.