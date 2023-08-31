Danniella Westbrook drops a bombshell amid wedding plans

Amid the revival of her wedding plans with jailbird fiancé David, Danniella Westbrook dropped a bombshell while embarking on bridal gown shopping this week.

The 49-year-old ex-EastEnders star unveiled a startling confession, admitting to consuming 11 bags' of cocaine daily prior to her appearance on Celebrity Big Brother in 2016.

Danniella has previously been candid about her struggles with substance abuse, even acknowledging spending £250,000 on cocaine over the years.

Speaking on the Anything Goes with James English podcast, Daniella told how 'no one' knew of the extent of her addiction at the time.

She said: 'I do feel for my kids. When I went on Big Brother my kids were thinking 'oh my God how's she going to be?'

'Because I went on there doing 11 grams of gear [cocaine] a day. I ain't going to lie, no one knows that.

'I was doing 11 bags of gear a day then they walked me through that f**king door and I went ...'

'And my son and everyone went 'oh God.''

Danniella has been spending time in Turkey in recent weeks as she underwent a breast augmentation.

The actress exclusively revealed to MailOnline that she plans to sell her breast implants on Only Fans for £40,000.



