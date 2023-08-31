Prince Harry repeats 'the same mistake'

Prince Harry's new documentary, "Heart of Invictus" dropped on Netflix Wednesday, does not seem enough to resurrect his and Meghan Markle's brand because the damage has already been done.



Harry's new show was being expected as a move to help rebuild the Sussex brand in the UK after public opinion turned against the US-based couple following the release of "Harry & Meghan" and the Duke's tell-all memoir earlier this year.

"For Harry it does remind me of why I used to like him in the first place, it was very inspirational, I'll give him that. But in terms of the re-brand I don't think it's actually going to work. In terms of the damage, I think that's already been done," said Anti-racism activist and social commentator Imarn Ayton while specking on Good Morning Britain.



Some experts and fans have praised the new documentary, with Sky News royal correspondent Laura Bundock saying it was 'very very different' from the couple's earlier bombshell series, "Harry & Meghan."

"Even those who might have been critics of Harry in the past would certainly agree that it is a positive project from him, something that has achieved a huge amount - it is seen widely as a success story."

"As for the Royal Family, who are on holiday in Balmoral, this will be one Harry show they probably won't mind watching," Bundock added.



However, some experts and fans have brutally slammed the Duke for "repeating the same mistake" as he did in the last one, by taking a swipe at the royal family with his "unwise" comments about having no support from the frim upon his return from the battle field.

The experts criticised the show for appearing to thrust the spotlight back on Harry when veterans were talking about their experiences, with one commenting: "Thought the documentary is about veterans and not cry-baby Harry."



"Just seen a clip and I kind of thought it was a bit of a dig at the family too," another reacted.



Some viewers complained that the part of the focus was on Harry and his struggles after coming back from Afghanistan, adding that he was taking a dig at the royal family.

On the other hands, Piers Morgan blasted the Duke for playing the victim card. While, Angela Levin claimed Harry is facing mental health problems like many.