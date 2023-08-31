Charlize Theron opens up about 90s beauty trend she won’t ever do it again

Charlize Theron has recently opened up about the 90s beauty trend that she will never want to do it again.



In an exclusive interview with InStyle, the Dior spokeswoman recalled one beauty regret that she’s “still recovering from”.

“Hands down, the thin eyebrows in the '90s,” said Theron.

Two decades later, the Bombshell actress confessed, “I'm still recovering from that.”

Theron’s thin eyebrows were the most talked about in the 90s as other women also followed the fad to get a similar as the actress.

Interestingly, the Atomic Blonde star was not only famous for pencil-shaped thin brows, she also bleached her eyebrows while attending the Oscar Awards ceremony in 2004.

It is reported that both thin and bleached brows have made a comeback this year after supermodel Bella Hadid and Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox sported both looks on and off the runway.

Theron disclosed that she’s not going for the 90s beauty blunder again in her life. However, the actress now accepted everything about her looks.

In another interview with Allure magazine, the Hancock actress stated, “My face is changing, and I love that my face is changing and ageing.”

Meanwhile, Theron also had issued with double standards when it comes to the “ageing”.

“Men kind of age like fine wines and women like cut flowers,” remarked the 48-year-old.

Theron added, “I think women want to age in a way that feels right to them. I think we need to be a little bit more empathetic to how we all go through our journey.”