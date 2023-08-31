'Jawan': Shahrukh Khan fans sings praises for star in upcoming movie trailer

Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and one of the most anticipated films of 2023, captivated audiences once its trailer debuted on social media platforms. King Khan used numerous venues to give his viewers and supporters a sneak peek at the flick. Surprisingly, once he uploaded the Jawan trailer on X, netizens began responding and calling the impending film a "blockbuster hit."

Netizens gushed over Shahrukh Khan's Jawan trailer:

Shah Rukh Khan took to X (previously known as Twitter) on August 31 to share the trailer with the audience.



In the caption, he wrote, “Of Justice & a Jawan. Of Women & their Vengeance. Of a Mother & a Son. And of course, a lot of Fun!!!! Ready Ahhhh!!! #JawanTrailer out now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.” Have a look:

Fans of King Khan began reacting to the trailer within minutes of its release.

While one of them wrote, “Trailer of the century #JawanTrailer Biggest Blockbuster of Indian cinema #Jawan,” another one wrote, “What an amazing trailer. Yeh toh sirf trailer tha, picture abhi baaki hai. Don’t forget to book your tickets for 7th September.”

Moreover, a third user of the social media platform wrote, “A thrilling concoction indeed! “Of Justice & A Jawan," "Of Women & their Vengeance," "Of a Mother & A Son." And not to forget, a generous dose of pure fun! Ready for the excitement to unfold! Can't wait! #JawanTrailer.”

The fourth one wrote, “I watched for 4 seconds, I got the common sense that I should watch the rest in the theatre only,” and lastly the fifth user wrote, “Trailer was absolutely mind blowing. it will definitely cross 800 crore. SRK is making history again. Best of luck @iamsrk!”



