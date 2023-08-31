Florence Pugh says it's 'scary when people get upset over my body'

Florence Pugh speaks out against body backlash and the se*ualization of women.

Florence Pugh passionately addressed the ongoing backlash she faces for baring skin with fellow actor Jodie Turner-Smith for Elle magazine's style awards, whether in films or on the red carpet.

Over a year ago, Pugh made headlines for wearing a sheer dress at a Valentino couture show in Rome, sparking intense online discussions about her body.



At that time, Pugh took to Instagram to condemn the "vulgar" trolls who sought to body-shame and criticize her.

She firmly stated her refusal to let such negativity define her, saying, "I'm not trying to hide the cellulite on my thigh or the squidge in between my arm and my bo*b: I would much rather lay it all out."

Pugh went on to express her frustration with the instances where people took issue with her for revealing what they deemed "too much" of herself.

She particularly mentioned the controversy surrounding the Valentino pink dress from a year ago when her nipples were subtly visible through the fabric.

This seemingly minor detail triggered significant controversy and commentary.

Pugh remarked, "It's the freedom that people are scared of; the fact I'm comfortable and happy."

She underscored the idea that society has, for an extended period, kept women down by commenting on their bodies.

However, she sees a shift happening where more people are asserting their autonomy and rejecting such body scrutiny.



