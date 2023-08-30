Danniella Westbrook's Heartfelt Twist: Wedding with Jailbird fiancé David 'back on'

Former EastEnders star Danniella Westbrook has unveiled a hopeful turn of events as she rekindles her wedding preparations with her jailbird fiancé, David.

Just weeks ago, their seven-year on-off relationship took a hit when her younger lover, aged 29, ended their connection.

However, Danniella took to Instagram on Wednesday to offer an uplifting update, sharing a video from inside a bridal boutique with the caption, "It's back on."

In the video, she pans across a display of exquisite white gowns and showcases a beaded headdress. Accompanied by Ellie Goulding's poignant "How Long Will I Love You," the clip also features a black-and-white snapshot of Danniella and David in a warm embrace.

The actress announced last year that she was waiting on David to be released from prison so that he could propose in style.

It has been reported that David is serving time in prison for counterfeit goods and engaging in various physical altercations but will be released in September, just before her 50th birthday.

However, in July a friend of the star reportedly told The Sun the couple had split, saying: 'Danniella was heartbroken last night. Both Danniella and David have decided to cancel their wedding plans and, it seems, their whole relationship.

But this month it appeared the couple had patched things up, with Danniella taking to her Instagram to wish David a happy birthday and call him her 'ride or die'.

She wrote: 'Happy birthday to my ride or die my world and the only one who's never ever wanted anything but the best for me.

'This is the last birthday we will ever spend Apart again. I love you and can't wait do see u next week.'