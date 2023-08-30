Charli XCX unfollows Rina Sawayama amidst rumored feud

Charli XCX unfollows Rina Sawayama; and Charli's shady post hints at discord with her.

Charli XCX has unfollowed fellow artist Rina Sawayama on social media. The plot thickened as Charli XCX seemingly threw shade at Rina's song This Hell in an Instagram post, further intensifying speculations of a possible feud between the two talented musicians.

This feud comes on the heels of Rina Sawayama's public call-outs directed at Matty Healy, one of the label directors at Dirty Hit, to which she is signed.

Rina has been vocal about her concerns regarding racism within the music industry, and Matty Healy faced significant backlash for his comments on a controversial podcast.

Her decision to address the issue publicly appeared to stem from what she perceived as an unsatisfactory response from Matty Healy when confronted privately. This prompted her to take her grievances to a wider audience.



Notably, Matty Healy has since been removed as the Director of the label in light of the controversy.

In a recent twist of events, Charli XCX has seemingly aligned herself with Matty Healy in the midst of a brewing controversy.



Charli XCX is currently romantically involved with George Daniel, a member of Matty Healy's band.

Furthermore, Charli and Rina have collaborated on music projects in the past, making this recent fallout all the more unexpected.

Charli, who maintained friendships with both individuals, appears to have chosen to support Healy in this controversy.