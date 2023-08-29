Millie Bobby Brown recalls moment she fell in love with fiancé, Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown fell head over heels in love with her now-fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, when she first met him.

In an interview published at The Sunday Times on Sunday, August 27, the Stranger Things star, 19, shared their love story and how they never wanted to be apart from one another.

“I was interested in him and wanted to know more,” Brown said while recounting her first conversation, which happened in Instagram DMs. “As soon as we spoke, I knew he was going to be a huge part of my life. After we met, we knew we never wanted to leave each other’s side.”

The couple announced their engagement back in April after dating for two and a half years. The Enola Holmes actress had posted a black-and-white photo of Jake hugging her as she showed off a diamond ring.

She captioned the post with lyrics from Taylor Swift’s song, Lover, writing, “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all.”

Jake, who is the son of legendary singer Jon Bon Jovi, showed his support for the newly affianced couple during an interview on Radio Andy.

Despite the age difference, Bon Jovi emphasised the importance of finding a partner with whom one can grow. “If you find the right partner and you grow together... my advice really is growing together is wise. I think that all of my kids have found people that they think they can grow together with and we like them all.”

In the Sunday Times interview, Brown also gushed that her parents “adore” her fiancé, noted that both she and Bonjiovi come from couples “that have stayed together for a real long time.”

“My parents were young when they got together, so I always had amazing role models for relationships,” she continued. “His family are wonderful people who welcomed me with open arms. I’m really grateful to be a part of their world.”