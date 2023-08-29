Drake concert in Vancouver postponed two hours before show

Drake's Monday night performance in Vancouver, Rogers Arena, has been postponed due to a technical glitch just moments before he was scheduled to perform.
The artist's It's All A Blur tour was supposed to make two stops in the city starting on Monday.
The cancellation was brought on by "unforeseen circumstances with the newly-installed videoboard at Rogers Arena," as per a statement from Canucks Sports and Entertainment. In another news, it was cleared that Tuesday’s show will continue as planned.
“Drake was ready and excited to perform. He is looking forward to seeing everyone on Tuesday and Wednesday,” the venue continued. “Rogers Arena apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.”
The organization responsible for Drake's concert in Vancouver made it clear that all the tickets purchased on Monday will be honoured and the event will now be held on Wednesday, August 30.
Drake's tour confirmation comes after J.Cole released the roster for his 2023 Dreamville Festival, which includes Drake as a headlining act. Drake has released two mixtapes and three studio albums since his last tour, including 2021's Certified Lover Boy, Her Loss, and Honestly, Nevermind.
Fri Jun 16 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Mon Jun 19 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Wed Jun 21 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Sat Jun 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Wed Jun 28 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena
Sat Jul 01 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Sun Jul 02 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Wed Jul 05 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Thu Jul 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sat Jul 08 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Tue Jul 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Wed Jul 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Fri Jul 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Mon Jul 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Tue Jul 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Tue Jul 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Wed Jul 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Fri Jul 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Mon Jul 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Sat Aug 12 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Sun Aug 13 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Fri Aug 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Mon Aug 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Tue Aug 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Fri Aug 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Mon Aug 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Tues Aug 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Fri Sep 01 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Tue Sep 05 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena
The schedule for all the additional shows including Toronto will be announced later.
