Drake concert in Vancouver postponed two hours before show

Drake's Monday night performance in Vancouver, Rogers Arena, has been postponed due to a technical glitch just moments before he was scheduled to perform.



The artist's It's All A Blur tour was supposed to make two stops in the city starting on Monday.

The cancellation was brought on by "unforeseen circumstances with the newly-installed videoboard at Rogers Arena," as per a statement from Canucks Sports and Entertainment. In another news, it was cleared that Tuesday’s show will continue as planned.

“Drake was ready and excited to perform. He is looking forward to seeing everyone on Tuesday and Wednesday,” the venue continued. “Rogers Arena apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Drake’s Vancouver concert new date:

The organization responsible for Drake's concert in Vancouver made it clear that all the tickets purchased on Monday will be honoured and the event will now be held on Wednesday, August 30.

Drake's tour confirmation comes after J.Cole released the roster for his 2023 Dreamville Festival, which includes Drake as a headlining act. Drake has released two mixtapes and three studio albums since his last tour, including 2021's Certified Lover Boy, Her Loss, and Honestly, Nevermind.

Drake It's All a Blur 2023 tour dates:

Fri Jun 16 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Mon Jun 19 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Wed Jun 21 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sat Jun 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Wed Jun 28 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

Sat Jul 01 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sun Jul 02 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Wed Jul 05 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Thu Jul 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat Jul 08 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Tue Jul 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed Jul 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Fri Jul 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Mon Jul 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Tue Jul 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Tue Jul 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Jul 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri Jul 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Mon Jul 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sat Aug 12 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Sun Aug 13 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Fri Aug 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Mon Aug 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Tue Aug 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Fri Aug 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Mon Aug 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Tues Aug 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Fri Sep 01 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Tue Sep 05 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

The schedule for all the additional shows including Toronto will be announced later.