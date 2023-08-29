'AI Kris Jenner': Momager ruthlessly thrashed for using 'ridiculous' filter

Kris Jenner had all her age markers removed as she appeared ultra flawless in the new video

Kris Jenner was called out for concealing her age with heavy filters which fans noted greatly altered her appearance.

In an Instagram video posted by makeup artist Samer Khouzami, the momager was seen showing of a full face of glamorous makeup.

However, the video irked fans after noting that she looked drastically different than her usual appearance, which consists of lines, wrinkles and eye bags.

Some comments took a dig at Jenner, calling out the 67-year-old for using AI while others just dubbed it filtered video to be 'ridiculous'.

"Is this AI?" one user commented while added, "The AI of Kris Jenner."

"Embrace your age. This filter is ridiculous," another said while a fourth commented, "What the h*ll is happening that’s not her face."

Others took a more nuanced approach and spoke about how her use of filters, which has long been an argument surrounding the Kardashian-Jenner family, was embedding negativity in young impressionable girls regarding self-image and ageing.

"Why add a filter? Kris is stunning. Wrinkles are not a bad thing, I promise," one commented.

"Disgusting that you’re using a filtered video as though you are THAT flawless. It should be a law that you HAVE to disclose filters. You’re doing a disservice to not only the little girls and teens across the world, but your own daughters and grand babies. Shame on you," another asserted.

"Please post an unfiltered photo so we can see her true beauty. Being a master makeup artist this just gives clients the wrong illusion and this is things they expect instead of seeing pours which is totally normal," another said of Khouzami.







