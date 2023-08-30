Dua Lipa introduces boyfriend Romain Gavras to parents in romantic Ibiza affair

Dua Lipa and Romain Gavras take their romance forward with a memorable introduction to her parents in Ibiza on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old songstress and her 42-year-old beau savored a romantic moonlight dinner at the exquisite Juntos House restaurant. The enchanting evening saw Dua's parents, Anesa and Dukagjin, join the couple.

Dua was elegant in a sleeveless white midi dress that perfectly embraced her enviable physique. With her brunette tresses cascading down her shoulders and adorned in white footwear, the star looked absolutely stunning for the special occasion.

Romain, a music video director, was dressed casually in a dark green shirt while he also had a bandage wrapped around one of his fingers.

Dua enjoys a close relationship with her parents and frequently posts snaps with them on her social media.

The singer is the eldest of three children as Anesa and Dukagjin also share a daughter Rina, 22, and a son Gjin, 17.

Dua has been dating her boyfriend Romain since earlier this year, and the pair has been enjoying a romantic holiday together in recent days.

The couple was first linked in March when they were pictured holding hands while leaving the Saint Laurent Paris Fashion Week show.

An insider told The Sun: 'Dua and Romain have been quietly getting to know each other for several months. They have been enjoying spending time together.'

'The pair met each other's close circles over the festive period and have lots in common.'