Jennifer Garner teases Ben Affleck with sizzling dance moves during latest outing with son

Jennifer Garner, who's famously known for her hilarious cooking skills and cheerleading prowess, has teased her ex-husband ben Affleck while mesmerising her fans with her dance moves during her latest outing with son.

Ben Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer was all smiles and in celebratory mood, giving fans all a glimpse of her sizzling dance during Angel City FC’s soccer match against Seattle-based OL Reign.

Joined by Eva Longoria in the stands of, the mom-of-three was so overwhelmed with excitement when her team scored a goal that she surprised fellow fans by busting out some of her best dance moves, seemingly tugging at her ex-husband's heartstrings.

Jennifer garner looks gorgeous in cream-colored cropped pants, a white t-shirt and AC FC hat in the video clip shared by the Los Angeles women’s soccer team’s official account.

Ben Affleck would also be dancing after seeing Jennifer Garner's hidden talent as she she appeared getting swept away with emotion, embracing Eva before dancing around with a huge smile on her face.



"Daredevils" star's 11-year-old son Samuel, whose dad is Ben Affleck is also seen approaching his mom, who seems to be unaware in the midst of her excitement, in the last few seconds of the video.