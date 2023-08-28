Sam Asghari continue THIS career amid divorce from Britney Spears

File Footage

Sam Asghari is heading to make a comeback with a splash.



In the middle of his divorce with Britney Spears, Sam Asghari is focused on continuing his acting career. His family has reportedly also taken a significant priority in recent weeks.

According to sources with firsthand information, Sam, a SAG-AFTRA member, intends to keep acting jobs when the actors' strike is over.

It's been said that he's interested in hosting gigs in addition to acting, as per TMZ.

He wasn't working on any projects prior to the strike, and since Hollywood is still closed, he definitely doesn't have any in the works, but that's where his focus is right now, according to sources.

Sam reportedly has no plans to return to the personal training business, which he had been doing at Royal Personal Training in Los Angeles when he and Britney first started dating.

In addition to his profession, Sam has reportedly been concentrating on spending time with his family, including caring for his mother in Los Angeles.

She needs assistance because she recently returned from the hospital. She was hurt in an accident, but she's recovering.

After a heated argument over his accusation that Brit had cheated on him, Sam filed for divorce from her last week.