Zayn Malik ‘not in dating game’ since split from ex Gigi Hadid

The only girl that Zayn Malik is thinking about right now is his two-year-old baby girl, Khai, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

According to the former One Direction member’s mother, Trisha, Zayn is not looking for any relationships right now after he split from the supermodel in 2021.

In an interview with MailOnline, Trisha, 53, shared that the singer's, 30, “energies are focused on being a good dad to Khai and his work and that’s not going to change any time soon.”

She continued, “He’s a wonderful father, very caring and loving and devotes a lot of time to his daughter. It’s what gives him the most pleasure in life.”

Trisha added that while her ‘good-looking lad’ has ‘a lot of women interested in him’ but is not interested in anyone of them. “He’s not even in the dating game. It’s all about Khai and then his work.”

Of her son’s relationship with his former girlfriend and baby mama, Trisha said that she’s still very fond of Hadid and is sad things did not work out for the two.

“Gigi only came to Bradford once to visit us when she was with Zayn and the whole thing was kept very quiet,” she told the outlet. “It felt a bit strange having a supermodel in the house but she’s very down to earth. She’s a great girl, I’m still very fond of her and it’s a pity that things didn’t work out for them but that’s life.’

Things also seem to be friendly between the exes as Trisha shared, “Gigi and Zayn are co-parenting and it’s working very well. They are both wonderful people and parents.”

The comments come after Zayn was linked to Selena Gomez back in June after breaking up from Hadid in 2021 after dating for nearly six years.