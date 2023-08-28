Queen Elizabeth II's favourite tea time snack is surprisingly basic

Queen Elizabeth II was known to follow certain eating habits that often barred everyday items

While it is no secret that Queen Elizabeth II tasted some of the world’s finest cuisine what was surprising was her favourite tea time dish was shockingly simple.

In a video on YouTube, Chef Darren McGrady, who cooked for many royal including the late monarch, Princess Diana, Prince William and Prince Harry, demonstrated how to make a sandwich which the Queen was known to love.

The royal chef shard that garden parties were often hosted at Buckingham Palace which meant making and extensive menu for the parties which included a spread of sandwiches, teas and baked goods.

Speaking about the Queen’s favourite, Darren shared that she was fond of 'jam pennies', which was a simple sandwich consisting of buttered bread spread with strawberry jam.

He said: "The Queen was served jam pennies in the nursery as a little girl - she's had them for afternoon tea ever since."

He continued: "It would usually be strawberry jam. We'd make the jam at Balmoral Castle with the gorgeous Scottish strawberries from the gardens."

If the Queen was not in the mood for something sweet, the chef shared that she would alternatively reach out for a cucumber sandwich.