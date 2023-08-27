50 Cent SLAMS his ‘Expendables’ poster

File Footage

50 Cent is not at all happy with his Expendables 4 poster.



“WT* did we run out of money? Why my head look like it ain’t connected to my body,” the rapper captioned his poster in an Instagram post.

“I bet they are gonna make @officialslystallone look great. SMH #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi.”

The character posters for the cast members of Expendables 4—including Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, Sylvester Stallone, Megan Fox, and 50 Cent (actual name Curtis Jackson)—were released earlier this month.



The actors in the movie menacingly glared at the camera while stoically posing in their military-style attire.

Stallone, 77, wrote and directed the 2010 film The Expendables, which followed a group of professional mercenaries sent by the CIA to overthrow a dictator.

Two more sequels to the suspenseful action film were rejected in 2012 and 2014, respectively.

In the upcoming film Expend4bles, which will have a "new generation of stars joining the world's top action stars for an adrenaline-fueled adventure," there will be a number of notable actors.

“Armed with every weapon they can get their hands on and the skills to use them, The Expendables are the world’s last line of defence and the team that gets called when all other options are off the table,” the synopsis reads.

“But new team members with new styles and tactics are going to give ‘new blood’ a whole new meaning.”

A large number of new team members will join Statham, 56, Lundren, 65, Couture, 60, and Stallone in reprising their roles from the earlier films.

Those expected to don uniforms for the first time include 50 Cent, Fox, 37, Andy Garcia, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Jacob Scipio, and Levy Tran.

In 2005's Get Rich or Die Tryin', with Joy Bryant, Terrence Howard, and Viola Davis, 50 Cent made his big-screen debut despite being best known as a musician.

The rapper from "In Da Club" also played Kanan Stark on the STARZ television series Power, for which he serves as executive producer.

On September 22, The Expendables 4 makes its theatrical debut.