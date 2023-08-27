Inside Sarah Ferguson's transformative relationship with Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie

Sarah Ferguson is known for her close relationship with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

Sarah Ferguson's close relationship with her daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie was lauded for its ability to be transformative for a good cause.

Myrna Whiteson, founder of the Duchess of York’s Teenage Cancer Trust, told HELLO! Magazine about Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's shared passion and determination for public service.

"The Princesses have always been very close to their mother and absorbed the need for and the mission of Teenage Cancer Trust from childhood. Do they recall a time prior to their involvement with the charity? I doubt it," Myrna said.

"They all have a determination and a passion to make a positive difference in the lives of those less fortunate. We are honoured to have such truly knowledgeable, passionate and dedicated patrons."

She went on to add that the trio's joint commitment for helping those struggling with cancer was nothing less than 'heartwarming'.

Myrna says: "Both the Princesses and Sarah, Duchess of York are committed to the Teenage Cancer Trust and our work for young people with cancer, so everything they do for us is truly memorable.

"They all understand our purpose and how important the charity is to patients, their friends and family. Over the years the Duchess and her daughters have attended a variety of occasions whether fundraising or social, networking and planning, all promoting and advancing the work and profile of the charity.

"To see the interaction between the Duchess of York and our young cancer patients and also the connection that the Princesses make with them is heartwarming. Patients are visibly uplifted by their visits - and appreciate that all three 'get it'."