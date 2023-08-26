Sam Asghari’s jealousy ‘a vital reason’ for his breakup with Britney Spears

File Footage

Sam Asghari’s envious behaviour is one of the primary reasons behind his split with Britney Spears, according to the source.



Earlier this month, Sam revealed that he filed for divorce from Britney due to “irreconcilable differences”.

However, a source now revealed to In Touch that he was bothered by singer’s “company”.

“Sam really didn’t like her hanging out with other men,” said a source.

The source further mentioned that Sam was “particularly upset by Britney’s video of her dancing in a skimpy bikini with manager Cade Hudson”.

“Sam thought she and Cade, who really is just a pal, hooked up and [he] confronted her about it,” stated an insider.

The source disclosed, “Britney denied it, but he didn’t believe her and she ended up in tears. That night, she told him it was over and kicked him out.”

“It wasn’t a perfect union, not by a long shot. There was a lot of mistrust,” added the source.

Meanwhile, Sam moved out of their shared home and reportedly living at the Ten Thousand in Los Angeles after their breakup.

“He's been friendly with the residents, and has been with his sister a lot,” said an insider.