Prince Harry to pay special tribute to Queen in UK amid royal family's show at Balmoral

Prince Harry, who will return to the UK on eve of Queen’s first death anniversary, will pay a special tribute to his late grandmother in a speech at the WellChild Awards in London on September 7.

The Duke of Sussex is likely to stay in Britain on September 8 to mark the anniversary of his grandmother’s death before flying to Dusseldorf for the Invictus Games, which begin on September 9.



King Charles III's younger son will highlight the late Queen's services for her people, and will vow to follow in her footsteps.

However, Meghan Markle's husband Harry is not expected to see his father, King Charles, who will be at Balmoral, or his brother Prince William, with whom he has not been in contact for many months even being in the UK.

Harry will reportedly be forced to ask permission from Buckingham Palace for accommodation, having been evicted from Frogmore Cottage, his Windsor home, earlier this summer.



Harry stayed at the Grade II-listed property for three nights in June when he returned to the UK to give evidence in his High Court phone hacking case.

King Charles and Queen Camilla have already arrived at Balmoral and other members of the royal family are also expected to join them, including Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children. Prince Andrew's daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are also staying at the castle.